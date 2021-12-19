Louisville man killed during online meet, father pushing for change

Cody Loftus was killed while meeting up with a seller to purchase an item he saw online.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is dead after he was robbed and killed in Detroit last week trying to meet with an online seller.

Cody Loftus' father Joseph Gilliam wants justice, and he's turning his grief into motivation to make Facebook's Marketplace safer.

"This is just something that when you're up three, four nights in a row and you can't sleep, you tend to think of what else you can do,” Gilliam said. “That's it. So if I can make a change and he makes a change, it'll be worth it."

Gilliam said he hopes the change comes soon, so no one else loses their child like he lost his.

Detroit Police said Davontae Long allegedly killed Cody in a residential area on Dec. 9 around 9 a.m. Police say Loftus attempted to purchase Long's trailer he saw it on Facebook Marketplace.

"He was his own boss,” Gilliam said. “He worked for himself."

Gilliam said Loftus was good at it, and often went out of state to purchase vehicles that needed refurbishing. However, this time, it turned deadly.

“That individual's intentions were to rob Mr. Loftus and that ultimately led him to being fatally shot,” Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis said.

"Everyone who knew him closely is destroyed, but the number one victim is his three year old,” Gilliam said.

So what can online buyers and sellers do to try and stay safe? Police say instead of meeting at random places, it's best to meet at places like the exchange safe zone outside of the St. Matthews Police Department.

Louisville Metro Police Major Tony Cobaugh said he has seen everything from smaller items to boats exchanged at the safe zone.

He said if you can't get to a spot like this, go to a well-traveled place during the day, and with a friend.

However, Gilliam said his son followed most of these safety precautions and he was still killed, so now he's pushing for change.

"No more cash deals,” Gilliam said of the changes he wants to see. “Everybody who wants to sell something on Marketplace needs to be verified.”

Gilliam said he's emailed Facebook everyday since his son died.

"This is something new,” Gilliam said. “I've never had a battle that I wanted to fight."

But he will for Cody, and others.

"Nothing's going to bring him back, but no one else needs to die,” Gilliam said.

WHAS11 News reached out to Facebook and the company shared several resources it has to promote safety. Some are linked throughout the story.

