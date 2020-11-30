Code Louisville celebrates milestone after more than 500 graduates placed in tech careers

Mayor Greg Fischer said the free program for Louisville residents has been 'critical' to the growth of the area's tech sector.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Local and state officials, tech leaders and more joined together to announce a major milestone for Code Louisville, a program dedicated to helping people enter the technology sector: the software training program has placed 543 graduates into new tech careers.

The program, which is free through funding by Louisville Metro Government and the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, helps train Louisville residents on multiple platforms like Java, HTML5, CSS3 and more. Mentors volunteer time help classes stay on track.

"Every Kentuckian has the right to quality education and job training. Code Louisville is doing this by cultivating a thriving tech ecosystem in the Louisville region," Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said. "Code Louisville isn’t just helping prepare individuals for good tech careers, it’s also building a community of tech collaborators and mentors."

Mayor Greg Fischer said the program, started in 2013, has been "critical" to the growth of Kentuckiana's tech sector since it began. Louisville has added nearly 4,000 tech jobs since 2015, and city officials said they are seeing a faster growth rate in tech jobs than similar cities.

Nearly 300 companies or organizations have hired a Code Louisville graduate, including several local startups and businesses.

Chris Schremser, the Chief Technology Officer of Waystar, said the company has hired or promoted 14 Code Louisville graduates in the past five years. Switcher Studio co-founder and Code Louisville mentor Ernesto Ramos said they have hired three software engineers through the program.

"My background was in accounting before I found Code Louisville. During COVID-19, I wasn’t seeing many open positions in the financial sector so I gravitated towards tech and got a good job as a technology consultant at Deloitte, where I see a lot of potential on this career path," said Code Louisville graduate Jenna Williams. "Code Louisville not only helped me get trained, but the staff also encouraged me to apply for jobs I was actually interested in and gave me the confidence and boost I needed."

Council member Marcus Winkler (D-17) said he hopes to expand capacity at Code Louisville, which currently has a waiting list, and similar programs to help provide more opportunities for residents.

“Code Louisville is exactly the type of program we should continue to invest in as a community," Winkler said. "Helping our residents build the type of skills employers demand is critical to attracting new businesses to Louisville and raising wages across our city."

To learn more about Code Louisville, visit its website.

