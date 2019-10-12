LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The third annual Coat-A-Kid Drive has started in Metro Louisville.

Councilman David Yates said the drive will collect coats for JCPS elementary, middle and high school students in-need until Dec. 19. People can drop off donations at any Craig and Landreth Cars location.

Participating locations include:

Dixie, 5357 Dixie Highway, 40216

Hurstbourne, 1700 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy, 40220

Fern Creek, 6203 Bardstown Road, 40291

Shepherdsville, 970 KY-44, Shepherdsville, 40165

St. Matthews, 4217 Shelbyville Road, 40207

Crestwood, 6424 KY-146, Crestwood, 40014

Yates said his office is also willing to come to a business or home to pick up coats.

“In the spirit of Christmas, please open your heart and donate. I am proud of our community’s previous generosity and I believe we will raise even more coats than last year,” says Yates.

The coats will be taken to the JCPS Clothing Assistance Program. For more information, contact Yates's office at (502) 574-1125.

