LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The third annual Coat-A-Kid Drive has started in Metro Louisville.
Councilman David Yates said the drive will collect coats for JCPS elementary, middle and high school students in-need until Dec. 19. People can drop off donations at any Craig and Landreth Cars location.
Participating locations include:
- Dixie, 5357 Dixie Highway, 40216
- Hurstbourne, 1700 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy, 40220
- Fern Creek, 6203 Bardstown Road, 40291
- Shepherdsville, 970 KY-44, Shepherdsville, 40165
- St. Matthews, 4217 Shelbyville Road, 40207
- Crestwood, 6424 KY-146, Crestwood, 40014
Yates said his office is also willing to come to a business or home to pick up coats.
“In the spirit of Christmas, please open your heart and donate. I am proud of our community’s previous generosity and I believe we will raise even more coats than last year,” says Yates.
The coats will be taken to the JCPS Clothing Assistance Program. For more information, contact Yates's office at (502) 574-1125.
