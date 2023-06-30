Coast Guard to patrol Ohio River over Fourth of July weekend

According to Coast Guard officials, alcohol is the number one contributing factor in deadly boating accidents.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're choosing a different mode of transportation this weekend -- the Coast Guard is urging you to be safe while heading on the lake or river.

According to Coast Guard officials, alcohol is the number one contributing factor in deadly boating accidents.

And as Fourth of July weekend is upon us, the Coast Guard is going to be patrolling the Ohio River.

"Be aware while you're out there of everyone's safety, people in the water if they're tubing, waterskiing or wakeboarding, look out for everyone but also traffic with the barges and tugs, the commercial traffic, just because it's a holiday weekend it won't stop," Trent Gulliford said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.