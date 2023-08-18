U.S. Coast Guard in Louisville welcomes first woman to serve as Officer in Charge

Hali Lombardi and her family moved here to join the ranks in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first woman to serve as Officer in Charge of the U.S. Coast Guard in Louisville took command this morning.

Hali Lombardi will be the first female multi-mission first-class officer in charge ever in the Coast Guard.

She moved here with her wife and their brand-new baby girl to join the ranks in Louisville.

Lombardi is taking over for an interim director.

"Very excited, very happy, I think it's a real step up to kinda show females what we can accomplish and do, and I'd like to set an example," she said. "And I just got my first female at the unit, so I'm excited about that."

The Coast Guard works on the Ohio River all the way up to Cincinnati, Ohio down to Owensboro, Kentucky.

Lombardi's looking forward to the Slugger Museum and going on some bourbon tours.

