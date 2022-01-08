Coal miner dies in southern Indiana accident

The miner died late Friday in an underground mine between Sullivan and Vincennes.

OAKTOWN, Ind. — A coal miner died in an underground accident late Friday in southern Indiana.

According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, dispatchers were alerted around 11:15 p.m. to send ambulances to the Sunrise Coal Mine in Oaktown, which is located between Sullivan and Vincennes on U.S. 150.

The accident occurred underground in Knox County, so Knox County Coroner Karen Donovan was called to the scene to investigate, according to Cottom.

The name of the miner has not been released.

The Mine Safety and Heath Administration was also notified. 13News has reached out to MSHA for more information about the incident.