LEXINGTON, Ky. — UK’s Coach John Calipari is helping local federal workers not being paid during the government shut down.

Calipari revealed on his weekly radio he and his wife are partnering with a Lexington group Reach and Kroger to provide assistance to the nearly 400 federal workers in Lexington going without paychecks.

The coach discussed his efforts after a federal worker called in to thank him for the assistance.

“I'm not being political, one side or the other. Both sides think they're winning, and it's these people that are being hurt. They're from Lexington. They're our friends. They're our neighbors,” Calipari said.

Coach Cal donated the money to Reach through his charitable foundation, the Calipari Family Foundation.