LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There is no simple solution to the opioid epidemic, but two friends are trying to help one hour at a time. They recently started a radio show focused on addiction and recovery to help anybody affected.

Annie Lopez and Joe Hubrich cohost DepthnWeight every week. They started the show in September 2017. They’ve had a great response, but hope to get the word out even more.

"We can talk about what's going on, and we don't have to hold back,” Hubrich said. "This show is allowed to say what a lot of people are thinking but too afraid to say."



For Lopez and Hubrich, the show is more than a project. It is deeply personal.



"We offer so much hope because it's happened to both of us,” Hubrich said. "We're not just speaking of something we think. We speak on what we know. If we don't know, we ask for it and we get that brought to our show. It's amazing."



Both in recovery, the pair share a passion.



"We just want to have somebody who feels separate, different, and alone,” Lopez said.

"Alcoholics and addicts get addicted to the drugs and the alcohol. The family members get addicted to the alcoholic and the addict. So, they're both in this whirlwind,” Hubrich said. "DepthnWeight carries a really core message on how to get clean and sober and stay that way."

They also have a powerful past.



"She said Joe has had a massive heart attack from an overdose of methamphetamine,” Lopez said.



That call from a mutual friend made Annie Joe's spiritual advisor. The rest is history.



"It's been a blissful, wonderful union since. We have many layers of our relationship,” Lopez said.



She brings the facts.



"This is the most misunderstood disease of our time. We have people in the world who think this is a choice, that the addict, the alcoholic, it's a will issue, and it's really sad,” Lopez said.



He brings the feels.



"That's what people are dealing with in this epidemic. They have lost the ability to feel. They have gone numb,” Hubrich said.



It’s a friendship turned partnership that's giving hope to those who need it most.



"This is not our conversation. This is the community's conversation,” Hubrich said.



Each episode of the show runs three times a week on FORward Radio. That's WFMP or 106.5 FM. You can hear it Mondays at 8:00 a.m., and Tuesdays and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

