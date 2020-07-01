NEW YORK, USA — CNN has settled a lawsuit with Kentucky teenager Nicholas Sandmann, after he suddenly became a public figure through pictures of an encounter at a Washington demonstration last year.

Sandmann claimed media organizations falsely labeled him as a racist as he stood, wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat near a Native American man, when the two were near the Lincoln Memorial.

Both Sandmann and the man, Nathan Phillips, said they were trying to defuse tensions between competing demonstrators.

CNN and Sandmann lawyer Todd McMurtry confirms the settlement.

