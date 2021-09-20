Authorities issue Golden Alert for missing 57-year-old Louisville man

Authorities said Clinton Murphy, who is deaf and nonverbal, was last seen in the 200 block of South Gray Street on Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 57-year-old man.

LMPD’s Missing Persons Unit said a Golden Alert has been issued for Clinton Murphy, who was last seen near the 200 block of South Gray Street on Monday.

Murphy is deaf, nonverbal and has other medical concerns.

He is a Black male, about 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighing about 185-pounds.

Murphy was last seen wearing stone washed jeans, a brown jacket, a black hat and white shoes.

If you have seen him, you are asked to call the tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or 911.

