Louisville man dies at hospital following shooting in Clifton

Police say the shooting took place in the 1600 block of Mellwood Avenue. No suspects have been arrested at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in the Clifton neighborhood has left one man dead.

Police say officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a report of shooting in the 1600 block of Mellwood Avenue around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

When LMPD arrived, they found a man who had sustained at least one gunshot wound.

The victim, who has not been identified yet, was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital. According to an LMPD spokesperson, the man later died at the hospital.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is now investigating and police say there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the department's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Reports can also be made online using the Crime Tip portal.

