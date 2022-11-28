Clifton business vandalized over Thanksgiving weekend

Someone reportedly broke the front window of Crave Café's storefront.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A business in Louisville's Clifton neighborhood was reportedly vandalized over Thanksgiving weekend.

According to MetroSafe, they received a call from a passerby around 1 p.m. on Saturday, stating the front window of Crave Café & Catering was broken.

WHAS11 did reach out to Crave Café but they were closed for the holiday.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.