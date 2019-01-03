LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three Louisville gas station clerks have been indicted by a grand jury. Investigators say they tried to tamper with the Kentucky Lottery equipment to influence the winning of a lottery prize.

The clerks, charged with state lottery fraud, worked at Shell on River Rd at Zorn Ave. and Five Points Food Mart at Taylorsville Rd. and Stony Brook.

Undercover security teams presented the clerks with tickets that showed up as $18,000 winners. In two cases the clerks told the undercover employee that they had no winners and kept the lottery ticket.