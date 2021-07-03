Volunteers needed for flood debris cleanup at Waterfront Park

Officials say they need a little volunteer support on Sunday from the community to remove small, manmade garbage such as plastics from the park.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Floodwaters are beginning to recede as the Ohio River crested Saturday.

Debris seen near the Fourth Street Wharf marked the spot where the flooding hit its highest point.

Rising waters from the river leave behind wood, plastic and other garbage which is often found at places including the Fourth Street Wharf and Waterfront Park.

Officials from Waterfront Park say they need a little volunteer support from the community to remove small, manmade garbage such as plastics from the park.

A clean up effort will take place on March 7 at 1 p.m.

Volunteers can bring their own garbage bags, buckets and gloves or Waterfront Park will provide them to you.

Officials said they have special equipment to move and clear the driftwood, heavy objects and silt. They don’t want anyone trying to move or clear those items.

If you would like to help, volunteers are asked to meet staff in the Green Parking Lot at 300 River Road.

For more information or questions, you can call (502) 744-5743 or email ashley@ourwaterfront.org.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.