Newly formed group cleans trash, litter from Louisville streets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Saturday marked the first official day of spring and it was the perfect time to take care of garbage littering streets and sidewalks.

Earlier this year, $1 million from Metro Louisville’s leftover funds was designated to create the Clean Collaborative Crew.

The crew identified the city’s most littered areas and then planned – starting with the worst areas and then expanding to other streets.

The group has already covered several hundred miles of road.

“You just see the impact that illegal dumping has on residents, you see the impact from the litter down roadways. So I'm excited about it because I've spoken to the people it affects and I can see how disheartening it can be for them," coordinator Robert Lush said.

Lush said the team is working hard to get the streets cleaned up but also needs the public’s help encouraging everyone to get involved in their own neighborhood cleanups.

