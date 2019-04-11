CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — The former Dillard's building in River Falls Mall in Clarksville has been vacant for several years, with the sign still sitting just inside the front door reading "Space Available." It's one of a few buildings that have been hit by the changing retail industry in Clarksville and an issue the town hopes to tackle with a new master plan in the works.

"What are we going to do with some of these retail stores if they were to go out of business?" Redevelopment Director Dylan Fisher said. "What are we going to do with some of the existing vacancies?"

According to Fisher, the Redevelopment Commission entered into a contract earlier this summer to purchase the property, but the question now is what will be done with the space.

"Historically we've just backfilled it with additional retail," he said. "The question we're asking the public right now, is there a different usage you'd like to see there? Economically does it make sense for a different use as well?"

That's where the Catapult Central Clarksville master plan comes in. The 3C Master Plan is a year-long project that is working with the public and Rundell Ernstberger Associates to map out a vision for the 600-acre area of Clarksville along Lewis and Clark Parkway and the Broadway District area behind the malls for the next 25 years.

"It's a one-stop full shop service with regards to understanding what we want as a community, put it in place and then finding the right partners for it," Fisher said.

The are right now is predominantly restaurants and retail for now, but it could look different after the plan is finished in September 2020. The goal is to create a walkable, mixed-use destination in Southern Indiana.

"What types of tenants will we be able to attract?" Fisher said. "What types of multi-family projects will be there? What types of residential, not only multi-family? Is there an opportunity for single family housing within this area? We'll evaluate all of that."

The public will be invited to attend several public meetings and opportunities to meet directly with the consultants. Fisher said the consultants will be in town and available to meet people in the second week of December, but that time and location is still to be determined.

More information can be found on the website: http://reasite.com/live-sites/3c-masterplan/project-information/

