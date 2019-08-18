CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Clarksville is working to create a master plan and is partnering with architecture and engineering firm, Rundell Ernstberger Associates in Louisville.

We told you a couple months ago that the city plans to buy 65 acres of River Falls Mall and will own it in late October. They say this acquisition is going to kick start the redevelopment planned in the area.

Clarksville Redevelopment Commission is asking for public input and are planning to spend a year creating an overall plan for their commercial core.

"As you see, some of the businesses aren't permanent, they're not stable and they're not reliable. You need something the town can count on," said Donald Walker who lives in Southern Indiana.

The town says it's an opportunity to address the issues they've had with large department store closures.

The idea for the mall is to make is a mixed-use town center, while adding more housing.

"You have all of this real estate going to waste right now, put it to good use, show me what my tax dollars can do," said Walker.

Many people from Southern Indiana that we spoke with say they believe that this will move Clarksville in the right direction.

"Redevelopment would be a good think to keep more jobs local, to keep the population employed and a tax base and revenue that you can count on," said Walker.

The plans will look at the issues there are, find the communities vision and listen to concerns and recommendations before forging forward with the action plan.

The planning process begins next month and it'll take a year to complete their final design plan. There will be opportunities for the public to weigh in as well, we'll keep you updated on when those are.

