Multi-million dollar development plan coming to southern Indiana

The development may come with an Amtrak connection.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A major development is heading to Clarksville, and it may bring Amtrak with it.

The town was selected for a multi-million-dollar project near the Falls of the Ohio. Communications Director for the town of Clarksville, Ken Conklin says the plan includes a new conference center and a hotel.

He says the area was selected due to lower costs, the ability to get the project faster to market, and because the site is located in the new South Clarksville development area.

"We have a brewery that's getting ready to open this Fall. We have new housing that's coming down here. More retailers that want to come down here, so it's really becoming a great spot," Conklin said.

Along with the development project, the town plans to put the train tracks nearby to good use. Conklin says they applied for a half-a-million dollar grant with the city of Louisville to study the possibility of an Amtrak station.

"If we receive that grant of $500,000, we feel very confident we will be able to get an Amtrak here," he said. "Folks will be able to get up in the morning from these nice complexes, they'll be able to get on a train, go to Indy for a meeting and come right back. It's going to be a wonderful situation for us."

Businesses in the area agree. Owner of Estelle on Main, Krista Dehn adds the new elements will bring in more foot traffic.

Though there's still a long road ahead, the people of Clarksville say the future is bright.

"it actually makes me want to add another business down here because the possibilities are endless," Dehn said.

The decision was the result of a feasibility study commissioned by SoIN Tourism and conducted by Johnson Consulting, which compared the location in South Clarksville to the former Jeffboat site in Jeffersonville.

The development project is still in the early stages so there is no timeline. Clarksville officials are working to solidify the development plan and secure funding.

To see the Conference Center feasibility study in full, click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.