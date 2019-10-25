CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — The Clarksville Redevelopment Commission is currently seeking responses from qualified developers and facility operators to lease, develop, and operate an indoor sports complex in Clarksville, IN.

The 4.1-acre project site is located along Eastern Blvd. at its intersection with I-65.

The Commission hopes that the facility will attract regional and national youth basketball and indoor-volleyball tournaments to the town and be open to the general public.

The Town recognizes the growing demand and economic impact of the sports tourism industry and believes this type of facility would be great use to the community for the next 20-30 years.

Additionally, the town hopes that new visitors will result in increased consumer spending at nearby hotels, restaurants, and stores.

“A new sports complex would be a significant addition to our area,” said Jim Epperson, Director of SoIN Tourism. “With a facility like this, we’d be able to promote our area as a destination to a segment of visitors that has been difficult to us to attract.”

Demolition of the former America’s Best Inn and Suites buildings are slated to begin November 1, 2019.

