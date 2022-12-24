Clarksville emergency officials cancel alert for residents in regards to carbon monoxide

Officials say the number of calls related to this incident have dropped "dramatically" as of noon. They say they will continue to monitor the situation.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — UPDATE: Officials are still working to determine the cause of Saturday's carbon monoxide issues, but Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs says the number of calls related to this incident have dropped "dramatically" as of noon.

As a result, they are ending the emergency status and returning to normal operations. Officials say the Clarksville Fire Department will continue to monitor the situation.

The Clarksville Fire Department issued an alert to its residents in regards to a "dangerous carbon monoxide" issue affecting southern Indiana.

Ken Conklin, communications director for Clarksville, says the issue is "so severe" that an emergency command center was set up at the Clarksville Fire headquarters.

Officials say the issue started around 3 a.m. Saturday when firefighters responded to a call of two residents in south Clarksville experiencing chest pains.

Since that time, Conklin says the fire department has responded to nearly two dozen calls of residents experiencing the effects of carbon monoxide.

Officials say at least four people have been transported to local hospitals.

Clarksville emergency officials are currently working with CenterPoint Energy to figure out the cause.

Conklin says until they figure out what the cause is, Clarksville Fire is asking Clarksville residents to check to make sure that their carbon monoxide monitors in their homes are working properly.

“We are also very concerned for residents who may not even have a carbon monoxide detector in their home,” Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs said. “That’s why we are asking everyone in Clarksville to check on their neighbors to make sure they are aware of the issue, and that their CO detectors are operating correctly.”

If you are experiencing symptoms such as chest pains, headache, fatigues, light-headedness, dizziness, nausea or unconsciousness you could have carbon monoxide poisoning and officials say you should call 911 immediately.

Officials added that if your home is affected, the fire department will turn off your gas and send you to a home of one of your loved ones.

If you don't have a place to go, you will be sent to an emergency shelter at Clarksville Middle School.

