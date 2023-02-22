Clarksville woman catches would-be car thieves on home security camera

Vicki Montgomery's plea to the community: "Keep your doors locked."

Example video title will go here for this video

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — If you live in Clarksville, you may want to keep a close eye on your vehicle and double check your doors are locked!

Vicki Montgomery captured the moment a group of young people attempted to steal two cars right out of her driveway.

The video, caught on a home surveillance camera, shows the individuals jump out of a white SUV wearing what looks like ski masks. They can then be seen rummaging inside of the two parked vehicles.

Montgomery lives in a neighborhood off Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville. She said the neighborhood has been quiet for all the years she's lived there.

She says she didn't realize her car had been broken into until police showed up at her door early in the morning.

"A police officer knocked on my door at 5:30 in the morning saying my car door was open and wanted to know if my car had been burglarized," Montgomery said. "If they hadn't left the doors opened, I never would have known."

The would-be thieves weren't able to steal her vehicle or anything inside. She said the individuals "got scared and ran off."

However, Montgomery believes other vehicle owners were targeted that night. In the video, a second car can be seen pulling up to a different house with someone running into the driveway.

"I'm begging everyone, keep your doors locked," she said. "I don't usually lock mine, but I am now."

The Clarksville Police Department told WHAS11 that investigators are looking into the video, but have no leads on any suspects at this time.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.