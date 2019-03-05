CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) – The deadly officer-involved shooting of a Southern Indiana man on April 31 was ruled justified.



Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull reviewed the investigation from Indiana State Police and determined that no charges would be filed in the death of 43-year-old Max Helton of Clarksville.

Officers say Helton and another person were inside a Clarksville house last Friday and when Helton came out, he had a gun and refused to drop it. That’s when Officer Tyler Ash opened fire.

The suspect died at university hospital not long after.

RELATED: 43-year-old man dead after officer-involved shooting in Clarksville