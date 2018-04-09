LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Clark Memorial Bridge is gearing up for more closures.

The bridge will close overnight each night beginning Sept. 9 as workers continue the painting project.

State officials say there have been 38 crashes during the evening and overnight hours since the project started 6 months ago.

Those overnight closures are expected to last until 5 a.m.

Officials say there will be special exceptions during University of Louisville men’s basketball home games.

The Clark Memorial painting project is expected to be complete by Nov. 2019.

