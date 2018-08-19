LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say the Clark Memorial Bridge will be closed temporarily Sunday night.

The bridge is expected to close at 9 p.m. to motorists and reopen at 5 a.m. Monday with one lane of traffic in both directions.

Crews are starting the process of removing the old paint from the bridge to prep for the new coat.

The new yellow color is already covering a large portion of the bridge on the Indiana side.

The painting project is expected to be finished by November 2019.

