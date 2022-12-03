Crash involving U-Haul truck causes backup on Clark Memorial Bridge; man seriously injured

The crash happened on the Louisville side left motorists at a standstill for more than two hours Saturday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Traffic was at a standstill for more than a couple of hours Saturday night after a crash on the Clark Memorial Bridge.

Metro Police said the crash happened on the Louisville side of the bridge around 8 p.m.

In their preliminary investigation, they said a U-Haul truck was headed northbound on the bridge with a vehicle in tow when it lost control. The truck veered into the southbound lane of traffic and struck another vehicle. Police said the U-Haul hit a support beam on the bridge.

The U-Haul’s driver was taken to UofL Hospital with serious injuries but is expected to be okay, according to Metro Police.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.