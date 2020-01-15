JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A Clark County probation officer accused of having sex with inmates appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Gerald Kopp pleaded not guilty to four counts of sexual misconduct and four counts of trafficking contraband with an inmate.

"We always take these things very very seriously," said Scottie Maples with the Clark Co. Sheriff's Office. "We try to dump a lot of resources into the Clark County Sheriff's Office jail to make sure that inmates are doing the right thing and to get out to be successful. When somebody that's a probation officer would manipulate inmates for their own personal gain. It's very distasteful."

According to the case report, Kopp allegedly had sex with two different female inmates last October.

"We trusted Mr. Kopp in his capacity as a probation officer to do the right thing," said Maples.

The Clark Co. Prosecutor told WHAS11, that officers believe the sex was consensual, but it's still considered illegal.

Indiana law says a service provider who knowingly or intentionally engages in sexual intercourse with a person, who is subject to lawful detention or supervision, is committing sexual misconduct.

Court documents show Kopp used his office space after hours for sex acts with the women during a time he was teaching a culinary class in the jail. Maples says that program was created to set inmates up for success.

"It gives inmates a good pathway for when they get out of incarceration to go into the food service career and try to succeed," said Maples.

But these inmates are now victims.

"Kopp made these decisions to act inappropriately and hopefully there's some consequences for that," said Maples.

One inmate told investigators that she knew the situation was wrong and that she felt if she didn't say anything, "Mr. Kopp could do this to someone else."

Court documents say investigators found the two inmates had sexual devices and headphones that are not allowed by the jail.

Kopp's charges which in total could put him behind bars for more than 20 years.

Judge Andrew Adams set Kopp's bond at $10,000 court cash, which means he only needed to pay $1,000 to be released.

Maples says Kopp has posted that bond.

Kopp set to appear back in court on February 27.

