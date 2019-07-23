LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- One of two Clark County Judges injured in a shooting back in May will be returning to the bench soon.

Judges Brad Jacobs and Andrew Adams were shot in the parking lot of a White Castle in downtown Indianapolis on May 1.

According to court documents, the shooting stemmed from an altercation between the judges and two others.

Judge Adams is facing charges in connection to the altercation. Brandon Kaiser and Alfredo Vazquez are facing charges in the shooting.

A spokesperson for Jacobs released a statement on July 23 saying in part, "Judge Jacobs continues to recover physically and appreciates all of the expressions of support that he and his family has received from the community."

Jacobs was not charged and is expected to return on Aug. 5.

