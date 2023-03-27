Authorities investigate serious crash on I-65 in southern Indiana

The crash had shut down part of the interstate for several hours Monday morning.

CLARK COUNTY, Indiana — Indiana State Police are investigating after a serious crash on I-65 South shut down part of the interstate for several hours early Monday morning.

According to a social media post, ISP said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near the 18-mile marker in Clark County.

Details about the collision are limited at this time.

I-65 was closed for roughly four hours as ISP Crash Reconstructionists worked to investigate the crash.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.