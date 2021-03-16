Louisville mayor pushing to change civilian review board bill

The newest version of the bill has been changed and as Mayor Greg Fischer points out, it includes provisions that have nothing to do with public safety.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer is urging Louisvillians to contact their state senators to change the civilian review board legislation.

HB 309 was originally written to give the Metro’s new review board subpoena power to fully investigate any alleged wrongdoings within the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Metro Council President David James and Councilman Mark Winkler are holding their own news conference Tuesday morning to discuss the bill and the major changes to it.

