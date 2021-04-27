'Dose of optimism' after DOJ officials kick off civil investigation immediately in Louisville with community meetings

One day after launching an investigation into Metro Police, the Department of Justice talked with dozens of people in three different meetings on Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Faster than many say they expected, Department of Justice officials have already started their civil patterns and practices investigation.

During three different sessions on Tuesday, DOJ attorneys met with a variety of community members including Shawnte West with Black Lives Matter Louisville and Nancy Cavalcante with the 490 Project and the Mission Council Watch team.

“We talked about time frames to expect, when the investigation might be completed, [and] what a consent decree might look like for Louisville," West said. "We also got to put a lot of input into the things we wanted to see happen and ask about exact parameters of the investigation."

Cavalcante added, “I loved hearing the different voices in the room, saying there are better ways. I also like that people didn’t seem to hold back.”

Those involved in the meetings said the DOJ was there to answer questions about the investigation but also seemed to really listen to what anyone had to say.

“I did walk out with sort of a guarded kind of – I won’t say joy but at least again a healthy dose of optimism that okay, this could actually bring some justice and accountability to the city,” Pastor Timothy Findley Jr., with Kingdom Fellowship said.

Findley, who recently announced his candidacy for next year’s mayoral race said it seems as though the DOJ will follow through on what it said came to Louisville to do – a complete investigation.

"At least at this point it does feel as if this is a sincere and a very robust investigation," Findley Jr. said. "I don't know what's going to happen in the future but they did a very good job of relaying the seriousness of this investigation, and what I didn't necessarily see going into this that I do right now, is everything is on the table and everyone is being investigated."

Findley Jr. said he hopes the DOJ uncovers answers to longstanding questions the community has had relating to LMPD and Metro Government.

West said many are skeptical of law enforcement agencies but also mentioned they would be willing to work with the DOJ to get some justice in Louisville.

"They're building a team here so that they can do that and make the investigation far and wide, from the documents that Metro Government holds, to LMPD records, but also those direct lived experiences of the people in the community," West said.

"I think they were really showing a really strong good faith effort to begin to build relationships right away. They're here. They want us to know they're here," Cavalcante said. "I think the struggle is going to be if they get deep and they get the truth, what are they going to do about it? That is the question we're all asking."

While they all agree there is a sense of hope for what the investigation could potentially uncover, they want to make sure community voices are heard along the way as the investigation could take up to 18 months.

"They have to be in that room. You have so many people in our city that feel left out and forgotten," Findley Jr. said. "I'd love to see the DOJ say 'okay we're going to do whatever it takes to get people in the room.' Today was the initial conversation but hopefully there are no barriers to people sharing their story."

The DOJ is expected to hold a public Zoom meeting Wednesday at 7 p.m. where they will provide more information about the investigation and answer questions.

To register for the zoom, click here: https://www.zoomgov.com/webinar/register

