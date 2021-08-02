City begins to clear Jefferson Square Park as downtown revitalization efforts begin

Cleaning, sanitation and homelessness are some of the focuses of the Downtown Revitalization Team.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Since the pandemic, the streets of downtown Louisville have been empty but now is slowly filling once again.

Nearly 60 city officials, agencies and business leaders are coming together to tackle the revitalization of downtown.

The city said it will begin cleaning and sanitation at Jefferson Square Park and focus on homelessness.

Officials is working to transition people camping at the park to more sustainable housing. Their homeless outreach teams conducted assessments of those living at the park and determined they met the requirements for a rapid housing voucher. They are currently arranging temporary housing for 13 people while they are working to access more permanent housing for them.

“Jefferson Square Park has become a central and meaningful place for those seeking equity and justice, and we will continue to honor that,” Mayor Greg Fischer said. “At the same time, we have cold weather conditions, and the park has become increasingly unsanitary. We must address that, for the good of those in the park and the community as a whole.”

The city said it is working to address memorials left in the park from summer social justice protests. Officials are working with activists to move some of the services and programming that developed at the park to other locations.

“Our goal overall is for Jefferson Square Park to once again be safe and accessible for all residents, as well as a sacred space for people to grieve the lives lost,” Fischer said. “While we have much work left to do, I am extremely grateful for all those who’ve come together to continue healing and moving forward.

Tents, firewood and other materials left in the park will be removed. They will also begin deep cleaning. The city will also enforce park hours and ban camping and fires.

The revitalization team is also working on public safety and working to get businesses back downtown and ensuring it is welcoming to everyone.

“We want to welcome everyone into the downtown but if you look at many of our Black residents or African American residents, some don’t feel welcome downtown and that’s something we need to make sure we have an honest conversation about," Douglas Edwards, senior vice president Workplace Experience at Humana and team co-chair, said.

The team hopes to have a plan finalized by May so actions can be taken by the end of 2021.

With the Derby in a few months and summer hopefully bringing more visitors, they also want to implement things quickly in the short-term.

RELATED VIDEO

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.