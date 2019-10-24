LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Virginia Avenue School, now known as West End School was the site of a new historical mark honoring 'The Greatest' Muhammad Ali.

Ali attended elementary school there.

During the reveal, Mayor Greg Fischer also announced that other markers in honor of Ali will go up around the Louisville area.

Some of the locations are Central high school, Chickasaw park and Columbia gym.

Those three along with the one revealed today will join the marker already at Grace Presbyterian Community Center, where Ali trained.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.