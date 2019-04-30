LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – When you turn onto Central Avenue from Fourth Street near Churchill Downs, you’re also going to be driving on a stretch a that has an addition to it – John S. Asher Way.

Churchill Downs’ bugler, Steve Buttleman, played “My Old Kentucky Home” Monday afternoon as track and city officials unveiled the sign honoring the former vice president of racing communications.

The face of Churchill Downs, Asher passed away suddenly on vacation in August at the age of 62.

“John would be, he'd be embarrassed a little bit, but I think John, at 4th and Central, the epicenter of the Kentucky Derby, on the first Saturday in May, I think John might puff his chest out just a little bit and say, 'This is pretty cool’,” Churchill Downs President Kevin Flanery said.

Churchill Downs is also honoring Asher by wearing special microphone pins with his initials J.A. in Western Kentucky University red, his beloved alma mater.