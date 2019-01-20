LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – As rain poured down on Kentuckiana, crews were already mapping out plans to keep roads and motorists safe when it changes over to snow late Saturday.

Louisville Metro Emergency Services and the Department of Public Works are expecting around three to six inches of snow in the Metro area.

Crews are worried about snow and ice on the roads. Since the rain will be continually falling until it turns to snow, they will not be able to pre-treat the roads.

Public Works says its snow crews will be ready to go once that transition is expected to happen and will be carrying salt coated calcium chloride, which will help melt the snow and ice in low temperatures.

"We have approximately 110 snow routes throughout the city and when they come in at 8, they will stage at the tops of each of those routes, and when the word go is given, they'll hit all of them," Harold Adams, a spokesman, said.

He says the city began the season with 35,000 tons of salt and have plenty of it to use for the rest of the winter.

Emergency Services and Public Works will be opening their emergency operations center late Saturday to work on monitoring the storm.

Crews will also be monitoring power outages and anyone with an outage should report it to LG&E.

Homeless shelters are also ready with their Operation White Flag in place, meaning barriers for staying in the shelter will be lifted due to the freezing conditions.

The roads are expected to be messy, especially between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Officials say if you don’t need to be outside, this would be a good night to stay indoors with a movie or a book.