LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Broadway spans nearly six miles in the metro, from Shawnee Park to the Highlands. City planners want the entire road to be less “car-centric.”

"It’s the best east-west connector. It's kind of the border of the urban core, the downtown, the central business district,” said Gretchen Milliken, Develop Louisville’s director of advanced planning.

Two months ago, city leaders announced plans to revamp Broadway. Now Milliken said they will likely choose a consultant by the end of the month. The consultant will be “diverse” according to Milliken. The consultant will then spend about a year and a half creating a master plan, before implementation can begin. Milliken said right now they don’t have all of the funding they need for the revamp.

“Since we’re looking at so many different aspects of the corridor, we want to make sure we have the expertise that can really dive deep into these different aspects. Whether it’s safety, traffic efficiency, pedestrian mobility, different types of modes, green infrastructure, engineering, I just mean there’s so many different things to be looking at,” Milliken said.

But most of all, Milliken says their biggest priority for changes in one of the city’s largest corridors will be safety.



"Right now the only thing you're going to feel pretty safe in on Broadway is a car,” Milliken said.



Which is one reason city planners believe there should be fewer cars on Broadway. The revamp will have a “holistic” approach, Milliken said. They plan to consider sidewalk modifications, lane reductions, and increased safety for those not traveling in a vehicle.



"Walkability is a huge piece, We want to be making the downtown and Broadway and different parts of our city walkable communities,” Milliken said,.

Planners also will look at making Broadway more bike-friendly, as well as implement “premium transit.” Milliken described it similarly to an express bus. It all goes along with their hopes to make travel on Broadway more efficient.

She said it may be like a flash to Broadway’s past and help create a “street-scape” Broadway currently lacks.

"It was walkable. There were cars, there was horses, there were buggies, there was everything happening along this corridor and it was the premium address for businesses,” Milliken said. “This is our chance to kind of re-do that and look at it with a completely different light to try and bring back some of that prosperity to the corridor.”



But store owners like Yasser Bargouthi worry it could hurt business. Bargouthi owns Broadway Meat Market & Produce near 31st St.



"The less traffic will probably hurt the business,” Bargouthi said. "It'll be difficult to come on a bike or just walk especially when they're carrying a lot of merchandise with them."



But Barghouti says west Louisville will benefit from Broadway being safer. Not far from his business, Bargouthi recalls two brothers injured by a hit-and-run accident on Broadway a few months ago. He said pedestrian safety needs improvements in West Louisville.

Bargouthi also believes the Broadway revamp will bring positive changes and help many get where they need to go more efficiently. He also said it may be good for business revitalization, encouraging new stores to open up. He just hopes the city will make sure the changes also help existing businesses.

"The community will love it here, we will love it and hopefully it'll benefit everybody,” Bargouthi said.