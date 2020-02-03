LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The gorgeous day in Louisville made a great day to hit the greens.

Many who golf in their pastime, were happy after months of uncertainty about whether city-owned courses would be open at all.

The public links were wrapped up in controversy and discussions as officials debated how the courses could stay open without draining city revenue.

This past year’s budget faced cuts and the city feared the courses weren’t making enough money.

Metro Council approved contracts for 6 of the 10 golf courses in early February where 55% of the revenue will go to the city while 45% goes to the contractor for expenses.

Councilwoman Cindi Fowler spearheaded efforts to keep the courses open and city-run.

“I think with the small increase in the greens fees and the other work that we had done, I think it’s going to be a win-win for everybody and we’re going to be able to reinvest the money back into our courses now,” she said. "It's great to see people out enjoying the day on the first day that golf is open back up for the season. I've been to two other courses and they've done very well today. I'm just very excited that we've finally come this far."

Fowler says the increase is one change this year that was part of the solution to keeping the public courses open and to generate more revenue this season.

Moe Demling, a PGA golf professional at Crescent Hill Golf Course, says the added fees won’t be an issue and hopes courses will be used even more.

“I just think golf is going to be on the upswing here now and everybody's chilled out about the whole situation and let's get back to playing golf and having fun."

