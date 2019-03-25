LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – With spring break right around the corner for Jefferson County Public School students, many parents are looking for affordable activities to keep them busy.

City officials plan to hold a press conference Monday to discuss opportunities for the youth at Beechmont Community Center.

Officials will focus on a variety of activities that are either low or no-cost provided by local organizations which include a free basketball camp offered by former University of Louisville and community member Robbie Valentine.

They will also discuss programs in the arts, day camps, outdoor education and STEM.

That meeting is expected to get underway at 11 a.m.

Spring break for Jefferson County Public Schools is April 3 through April 7.