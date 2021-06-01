City officials to announce new Metro Police chief Wednesday

The new chief to lead the department is expected at 10 a.m., according to Mayor Greg Fischer’s office.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Who will be the next leader of Louisville Metro Police?

The new chief to lead the department is expected to be announced Wednesday at 10 a.m., according to Mayor Greg Fischer’s office.

The person will fill the role full time after interim Chief Yvette Gentry was named in wake of the firing of former Chief Steve Conrad.

Gentry will leave the post once the new chief is in place.

