LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Monday marks the first day of tax filing season and city officials are making sure low to moderate income residents get the help they need.

Officials are expected to announce free tax preparation services at 17 Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and AARP Tax-Aide locations across the community.

There, they can interact with trained IRS-certified volunteers who can also help them apply for the Earned Income Tax Credit.

The filing deadline to submit 2018 tax forms is April 15.