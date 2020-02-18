LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several roads have been reopened after recent flooding shut them down.

Officials with Metro Public Works say the following streets have been given the all-clear as of 3 p.m. Tuesday:

Adams Street, East Witherspoon to Story Avenue

Adams Street at River Road

Mockingbird Valley Road

West Riverside Drive

Transylvania Avenue

Harbortown Road

Juniper Beach Road

Transylvania Beach Road

Captains Quarters Road (roadway open)

Katherine Station Road remains closed and Cox’s Park is still underwater, and barricades are in place.

