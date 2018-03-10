LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A redesigned Jefferson Square park?

It’s a favorite of the city, especially during Light Up Louisville, and officials are looking to build the space for more.

Originally built in the 1970s, the park replaced the old Center Building at the corner of Sixth and Jefferson Streets.

Its current features include a small program space, a water feature that is no longer working and memorials to fallen police officers and firefighters.

The city released conceptual drawings for the park’s redesign.

A rendering of the redesigned Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville

Develop Louisville

The new designs were put together with public feedback that started last year during Light Up Louisville.

They are currently looking for feedback on the proposed design.

Here’s what it will include:

• A memorial wall and garden honoring first responders who have fallen in the line of duty;

• A curved, reflective canopy covering the southwest portion of the Square, providing shade, shelter and an artistic pavilion;

• An interactive water feature in the center of the gathering space for visibility and engagement;

• Sustainable green infrastructure, including native trees, shrubs, grasses and perennials, as well as drainage channels to slow runoff into the downtown sewer system.

Public comment forms will be made available during the Mayor’s Music and Art Series at Jefferson Square, which begins Thursday at noon. The forms will also be online, click here for info.

