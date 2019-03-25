LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Spring break is right around the corner for Jefferson County Public School students, many parents are looking for affordable activities to keep them busy.

There are camps run by parks and recreation community centers, including a free basketball clinic by former University of Louisville basketball player Robbie Valentine on April 2-3 at the Cyril Allgeier Community Center. Other activities include free movie viewings, STEAM instruction, workshops, classes and more at local Louisville Free Public Library branches; and literacy classes for 3rd, 4th and 5th graders through JCPS.

“We want kids to enjoy the time off with their family and friends, and to come back ready to finish the school year strong,” Mayor Greg Fischer said. “It's important to keep those young minds and bodies healthy and active."

Spring break for Jefferson County Public Schools is April 1 through April 5.