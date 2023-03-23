City officials clearing homeless camp near downtown Louisville

City officials say the camp is being "relocated in the interest of safety," citing it as a dangerous place for people to sleep.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City officials are clearing a highly-visible homeless encampment near downtown Louisville.

The camp under the 3rd street ramp, a gateway to downtown Louisville and highly-visible spot for visitors entering downtown, is expected to be cleared on Thursday.

City officials say the camp is being "relocated in the interest of safety," citing it as a dangerous place for people to sleep.

But, homeless outreach advocates say they believe there's more behind the move.

"I know that the mayor is publicly saying this camp clearing has nothing to do with the NCAA tournament -- I firmly disagree. It's too coincidental," Jim Gill, with Hip Hop Cares, said. "The site, the cleanliness of the camp; however, the city stopped picking up trash from here weeks ago."

When asked about the clear outs, Mayor Craig Greenberg said: "We are focused on the health and safety of those living in encampments as well as the health and safety of those who are impacted by it."

