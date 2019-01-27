LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Mayor Greg Fischer and other leaders announced the opening of free federal and state income tax preparation for eligible residents.

The Louisville Asset Building Coalition’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, and AARP Tax Aide programs provide trained, IRS-certified volunteers to offer free tax services at 17 sites across the city. The service is available to individuals and families who earned less than $64,000 in 2018.

VITA and AARP volunteers will also help determine if residents are eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit, a refundable federal tax credit for low- and middle-income working individuals and families. Eligibility for the EITC is based on income, the number of family members and other criteria, such as the amount of a family’s credit. Working families who earn up to $54,800 may be eligible, with average credits last year nearly $2,500.

"For many working families, free help with taxes and guidance in qualifying for the EITC can be a game-changer,” the Mayor said. "That’s money that could be used to start a savings account, buy a car, get braces for a child, pay books and college tuition, or start a college fund for their children."

Last year, the VITA campaign and Louisville AARP sites processed more than 14,000 returns, adding more than $19.5 million to the local economy, including nearly $6 million in Earned Income Tax Credits to residents.

Appointments are recommended for VITA free tax assistance service and can be made now by calling (502) 305-0005 or scheduling online at https://louisvillekyvita.cascheduler.com .

The VITA free tax preparation sites are located at:

Americana Community Center, 4801 Southside Dr.

Bates Community Development, 1228 Jackson St.

Louisville Urban League, 1535 W. Broadway

Portland Promise Center, 1831 Baird St.

Salt and Light Community Development, 3025 Gerald Dr.

Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Lane

United Crescent Hill Ministries, 150 State St.

Wesley House Community Services, 5114 Preston Hwy.

For a complete list of VITA locations, including mobile sites, as well as hours of operation, visit http://labcservices.org or call Metro United Way’s 211 help referral service.

Also visit the website for information about a free service for those interested in filing their own taxes online. Starting Jan. 28, two software packages — MyFreeTaxes and Turbo Tax Freedom Edition — will be available for those who meet eligibility.

The other service, AARP Tax Aide, has a mission to serve any person who comes through the door, with special attention to those 60 and older.

AARP sites will open Feb. 1 at the following locations:

Buechel Park Baptist Church, 2403 Hikes Lane

Central Government Center, 7201 Outer Loop

Clifton Christian Church, 131 Vernon Ave.

East Government Center, 200 Juneau Dr.

Iroquois Branch Library, 601 W Woodlawn Ave.

Jeffersontown Senior Center, 10631 Watterson Trail

Lyndon Baptist Church, 8025 New LaGrange Rd.

Portland Branch Library, 3305 Northwestern Parkway

Southwest Government Center, 7219 Dixie Hwy.

For a full AARP schedule and listing, including mobile sites, visit http://www.aarp-tax-aide-lou.org or call (502) 394-3443.

To help preparers accurately determine EITC eligibility and prepare returns, individuals should bring:

Picture ID and Social Security cards for everyone listed on the return

Copy of 2017 tax return with all attachments and schedules

W-2s and 1099s from your employers

Other 1099s for interest, dividends, state tax refund or other income

1095 for health insurance

1098 for education credit, plus detailed financial statement from the school

Bank account number and routing number for direct deposit as well as savings account number (if applicable)

Child care information, including Provider ID and actual amounts paid

Summarized list of other income/expenses for those who itemize or are self-employed

Additional tax information that may be required

Visit http://labcservices.org or http://www.aarp-tax-aide-lou.org for more information about the required documentation.

Volunteers are vital to the VITA and AARP programs’ success. Last year, nearly 250 volunteers dedicated more than 10,000 hours to offer free tax preparation services. Volunteers come from all walks of life and include students, professionals and adults who take care of others at home.

The work of the Louisville Asset Building Coalition and the AARP Tax Assistance Program is made possible by Metro United Way, Louisville Metro Government, the IRS, the AARP Tax-Aide Foundation and dozens of other partners.

The filing deadline to submit 2018 tax forms is April 15.