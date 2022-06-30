'We welcome his leadership': City of Shively appoints new Police Chief

The Shively city council unanimously approved Emery Frye as the new chief. He has been with the Shively Police Department since 2008.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The City of Shively will have a new police chief as of Friday.

The Shively city council unanimously approved Emery Frye as the new chief. He has been with SPD since 2008 according to a press release.

“Chief Frye’s creativity of new policies and programs will enhance Shively Police Department initiatives. His commitment to community outreach will engage the public as a whole. We welcome his leadership,” said Mayor Beverly Chester-Burton.

He has worked as an instructor, detective, patrol supervisor and internal affairs investigator.

“I am honored and excited to fill the position of Chief of Police for the City of Shively. My goals are to continue down the path of building trust and unity with the citizens of Shively, as the leaders before me have done,” Frye said.

He replaces Kevin Higdon who is retiring after 20 years of service.

