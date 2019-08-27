LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The City of New Albany says the heavy opioid use in their area has prompted them to enter a class action lawsuit against major distributors.

The city says a Washington Post study confirms Floyd County as one of the worst counties in the country for prescription opioid use.

The study says more than 47 million pain pills entered the county from 2006 to 2012, enough for nearly 90 pills per person.

New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan says, "The City of New Albany has already taken an important step by bringing legal action against the manufacturers and distributors. I am urging county leaders to recognize this problem and join the lawsuit."

