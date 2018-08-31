LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- There are new allegations in LMPD's sex abuse case, revealed in an unsealed federal lawsuit. The lawsuit describes deplorable acts out of our city's police department and alleges it happened through the LMPD Explores program.

The lawsuit claims a teen was sexually abused by an officer and others tried to cover it up.

WHAS11 asked LMPD Chief Steve Conrad about how the accusations are affecting the department.

The chief said, "I'm really not in a position to talk about that because that litigation is still ongoing."

The lawsuit includes new accusations of a cover-up. But Mayor Greg Fischer said he believes there was no cover-up, as outlined by US Attorney Kerry Harvey’s investigative report.

"The critical thing is get every piece of information out, hold people accountable if crimes have been committed. And the main thing is get to the truth as soon as we can. And remember the kids that have suffered throughout this whole situation,” Mayor Greg Fischer said.

Two former LMPD officers are facing criminal charges in this case.

The mayor said he is confident those responsible will pay the price.

This case will be back in front of a judge at the end of September- when the seven different civil lawsuits will have a hearing.

