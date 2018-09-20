LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- City leaders are calling for more action to help the community’s homeless population.

It comes after people in two homeless camps were given a notice to vacate. But once their camp is cleared, many don't know where to turn.

There are about 1,000 homeless people living in Louisville, but only 350 shelter beds. Metro Councilman Bill Hollander said that needs to be fixed.

"We need a better solution. We don't have places to put all of the homeless people that are being moved. Moving people from one spot to another spot doesn't really solve the problem,” Hollander said.

Hollander wants the mayor's homeless task force to make a plan that includes action and budgeting.

MORE: 4th Street business owners upset over increase in aggressive panhandling

MORE: Women only homeless day shelter opens in downtown Louisville

MORE: Groups outraged after homeless camp torn down, personal items destroyed

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WHAS-TV