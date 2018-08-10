LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The city of Louisville announces a new policy for dockless vehicle transportation, including those Bird scooters parked around town.

The policy applies to bicycles, electric bicycles, and electric scooters.

As part of the policy, only four companies will be allowed to operate in Louisville with each going through a six-month probationary period.

They will also be limited to a specific area of town with borders of the Watterson Expressway, Shawnee Park, and Palatka Road.

This policy comes on what would have been the last day of an extended probation period for the Bird scooters.

