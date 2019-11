LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Jeffersontown Police Department has a familiar face returning to the top post.

The city council approved Rick Sanders as the department’s next chief.

Sanders left the job in 2016 to become the Kentucky State Police commissioner.

He told WHAS11 News that he’s going to finish up his work in Frankfort over the next few weeks and then return to J-Town.